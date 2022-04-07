Maharashtra: Eknath Khadse records statement before the police in phone tapping case

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Eknath Khadse on Thursday appeared before the Colaba police to record his statement as a witness in the case registered against IPS officer Rashmi Shukla for alleged illegal tapping of politicians' phones. Khadse had stated that he had requested the police to thoroughly probe on whose instructions his phone was tapped by officer Shukla.



Khadse reached the Colaba police station in south Mumbai around 11 am, where his statement was recorded by a police inspector-rank officer.



While speaking to the media, Khadse said, "Why did Rashmi Shukla tapped my phone? She is not a political worker of any political party, but a government official. Hence, on whose instructions and order she tapped my phone? I have a life and privacy and it cannot be intruded, this has been breached by her. I have been defamed stating that I am into anti-social activity and she has also put my name in the list of anti-social elements. I have told the police in my statement that earlier as well, I have given a written communication to the police that my phone is being tapped. I had raised my suspicion before Devendra Fadnavis as well. It is very disappointing that my phone was being tapped while I was with the BJP. Misuse of government machinery for political reasons is very unfortunate. During the election time the phones were tapped and I feel the phones were tapped for political reasons. Who has used my recorded conversation? To whom Shukla has given my recorded conversation? Who wants to take political advantage of it? I have requested the police that this needs to be probed thoroughly."



The FIR against Rashmi Shukla was registered at the Colaba police station in March based on the complaint lodged by Additional Commissioner of Police (Special Branch), under the Indian Telegraph Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, following a complaint by senior police officer, who accused her of having put the phone numbers of Khadse, a former BJP leader, and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut under surveillance.



The alleged illegal phone tapping had taken place when Rashmi Shukla headed the State Intelligence Department (SID).



As per the complaint, Khadse's phone was allegedly tapped twice in 2019, when he was with the BJP. He joined the NCP in October 2020.



Shukla is presently on central deputation and posted as additional director general of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Hyderabad.



The Pune police have also registered an FIR against Shukla in connection with alleged illegal tapping of the phones of Congress leader Nana Patole when a BJP-led government was in power in the state. Patole is now state Congress chief.

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 09:06 PM IST