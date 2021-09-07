e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 07:35 PM IST

Maharashtra: Eight gates of Hingoli's Siddheshwar Dam lifted for water discharge, after storage reaches full capacity

PTI
Representative Image | PTI

Eight gates of Siddheshwar Dam in Maharashtra's Hingoli district had to be lifted to a height of one metre for water discharge on Tuesday after the storage capacity reached 99.39 per cent, an official said.

The storage level of the dam, built on Purna river, a tributary of the Godavari, reached 250 million cubic metres in the morning, after which the decision to lift the gates had to be taken, leading to discharge of 6,242 cusecs (cubic foot per second) of water, he said.

The area has been seeing heavy rains for the past few days and people in villages in the vicinity of the dam and along the banks of the river have been alerted about water discharge, he added

