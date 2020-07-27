Maharashtra education dept to soon launch mobile app for FYJC admissions

Rajendra Ahire, deputy director, Mumbai region, told the leading daily that due to COVID-19 outbreak, students cannot visit colleges, and the state education department has decided to conduct the admission process online. Students can fill out their forms online and also upload their documents on the portal online, he added.

On July 16, the results for the Higher Secondary Certificate (Class 12) exam decalred by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) with a 90.66 per cent pass percentage. "A total of 14,13,687 students appeared for the exam, out of which 12,81,712 have passed the exam," the MSBSHE said.

The total pass percentage of the state was recorded at 90.66 per cent, a significant jump of 4.78 per cent compared to last year’s pass percentage of 85.88 per cent. Girls once again outshined boys as 93.88 per cent girls who appeared for exams passed compared to 88.04 per cent boys.