Maharashtra education dept to soon launch mobile app for FYJC admissions

The Maharashtra state education department will soon launch a mobile application for admission process for first-year junior college (FYJC) students.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, the app will be launched in coming days. The colleges will also grant provisional admissions to students and the fee payment procedure would be online, to prevent students and parents from gathering at the colleges.
Meanwhile, students can fill part 1 of the admission form from August 1 and get details of admissions on official website, https://mumbai.11thadmission.org.in. The state education department is yet to declare the dates for Class 10 results.
Rajendra Ahire, deputy director, Mumbai region, told the leading daily that due to COVID-19 outbreak, students cannot visit colleges, and the state education department has decided to conduct the admission process online. Students can fill out their forms online and also upload their documents on the portal online, he added.
On July 16, the results for the Higher Secondary Certificate (Class 12) exam decalred by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) with a 90.66 per cent pass percentage. "A total of 14,13,687 students appeared for the exam, out of which 12,81,712 have passed the exam," the MSBSHE said.
The total pass percentage of the state was recorded at 90.66 per cent, a significant jump of 4.78 per cent compared to last year’s pass percentage of 85.88 per cent. Girls once again outshined boys as 93.88 per cent girls who appeared for exams passed compared to 88.04 per cent boys.
