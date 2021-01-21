Maharashtra Edu Min Varsha Gaikwad announces Class 10 and 12 board exams 2021 schedule: Check out the dates here

On Thursday, Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad announced class 10 and 12 board exams for the current academic year.

The Minister said, "Written exams of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class X will be held from April 29, 2021, to May 31, 2021. Results are expected to be announced in the last week of August 2021. All exams would be conducted in compliance with the COVID-19 norms."

"Written exams of Higher Secondary School Certificate (H.S.C) Class XII will be held from April 23, 2021, to May 29, 2021. Results will be announced in the last week of July 2021. All exams would be conducted in compliance with the COVID-19 norms," she added.

Check out the schedule here: