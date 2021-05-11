Maharashtra: ED registers money laundering cases against Anil Deshmukh

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a money-laundering case against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and others, on the basis of an FIR by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Deshmukh in connection with the corruption allegations levelled against him by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Sources in the agency on Tuesday informed that an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) has been registered in Mumbai against Deshmukh and searches could be conducted in connection with the case in coming days.

The agency officials also claimed that summons could be issued to Deshmukh and others related with the case and their statements would be recorded by the ED in coming days.

In March, Singh, in his letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had alleged that “Sachin Vaze who was heading the Crime Intelligence Unit of the Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police was called by Deshmukh, to his official residence Dnyaneshwar several times in last few months and repeatedly instructed to assist in collection of funds for the Home Minister.”