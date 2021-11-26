Maharashtra: ED raids multiple premises linked to Shiv Sena leader Arjun Khotkar in Aurangabad

The Enforcement Directorate is conducting raids on multiple premises linked to Shiv Sena leader Arjun Khotkar, in Maharashtra's Aurangabad according to news agency ANI. The Agricultural Produce Market Committee is headed by Arjun Khotkar.

According to a report, Khotkar's house in Jalna was raided by ED at 8.30 am today. ED's team has been in Khotkar's bungalow at Bhagyanagar since 8.30 am. A team of 12 people is investigating this place.

On the other hand, former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya has accused Arjun Khotkar of usurping the land of more than 10,000 farmers.

An ED probe had been launched into Uddhav Thackeray's cabinet minister Anil Parab, Washim MP Bhavana Gawli and former MP Anandrao Adsul.

In August, the central agency had conducted raids in premises linked to Sena MP Bhavana Gawli and later in October premises of Anandrao Adsul were also raided.

Since the formation of the Uddhav Thackeray-led alliance government, seven leaders and their families have been embroiled in a round of inquiries.

Over the last year, Ajit Pawar, Prithviraj Chavan, Eknath Khadse and Pratap Saranaik have received notices of inquiry.

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 05:04 PM IST