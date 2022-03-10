Maharashtra Economic Survey: Govt’s outgo towards subsidies is worth Rs 14,655 crore in 2021-22

Maharashtra Government has provided subsidies worth Rs 14,655 crore in 2021-22 while total borrowings and liabilities were Rs 66668 crore against Rs 87,488 crore. Outstanding guarantees given by the State at the end of 2019-20 were Rs 41,179 crore (14.5 per cent of total revenue receipts). The highest outstanding guarantee was given by the Urban Development department (46.2 per cent) followed by the Public works department (32.5 per cent).

According to the Economic Survey, the government subsidy towards concession In energy tariff to agriculture pump consumers was Rs 5,300 crore (general scheme), incentives under package scheme of incentives to industrial units (committed) Rs 3,300 crore, premium subsidy under Pradhan Mantri Crop Insurance Scheme (committed) Rs 2,000 crore, Transport Commissioner-Establishment (committed) Rs 1,450 crore, subsidy for covering deficit under National Food Security Scheme (committed) Rs 1,405 crore and concession in energy tariff to industrial consumers (general schemes) Rs 1,200 crore.

Meanwhile, as per the 15th FC recommendations, the ratio of the Government of India and State’s contribution to State Disaster Risk Management Fund is 75:25. Accordingly, the State is expected to receive about ` 17,803 crore grants from GoI during the award period.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 06:20 PM IST