Maharashtra Economic Survey 2021-22: State govt puts a slew of infrastructure projects on fast track

The Maharashtra government has put on fast track the development of a slew of infrastructure projects including the 701 km Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway. According to Economic Survey for 2021-22, the Hindu Hruday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg is a proposed eight lane expressway (701 km long and 120 metre wide) connecting Mumbai and Nagpur with total estimated cost of Rs 55,335.32 crore. Up to December, 2021 about 75 per cent of work was completed and expenditure incurred was Rs 39,145 crore.

Mumbai Trans Harbour Link project with estimated cost of Rs 17,843 crore is in progress. Mumbai Coastal Road project (South) with estimated cost of Rs 12,721 crore is in progress and about 40 per cent work was completed at the end of September, 2021.

Under Mumbai Urban Transport Projects Phase II additional 5th and 6th line of Thane-Diva rail route is operational.

Under Mumbai Metro Rail Project, Dahisar-D. N. Nagar (Metro line 2A) and Andheri (E) - Dahisar (E) (Metro Line 7) are in the final stages of completion.

Colaba-Bandra-Seepz (Metro Line 3) with estimated cost Rs 33,406 crore, Wadala-Ghatkopar. However, the Economic Survey is silent on the present status of Metro 3 car shed which is locked in a legal dispute between the state and the Centre over the Kanjurmarg land.

The other key infrastructure projects included Thane-Kasarwadavli (Metro Line 4) with estimated cost Rs 14,549 crore, Kasarwadavli-Gaimukh (Metro Line 4A) with estimated cost Rs 949 crore, Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan (Metro Line 5) with estimated cost Rs8,417 crore, Swami Samarth Nagar-Vikhroli (Metro Line 6) with estimated cost Rs 6,716 crore, Dahisar (E)-Mira Bhayandar and Andheri (Metro Line 9) with estimated cost Rs 6,607 crore. These projects are at various stages of implementation.

Further, Navi Mumbai Metro Rail Project and Pune Metro Rail Project are in progress while Nagpur Metro Rail Project is in the final stage of completion. Khapri to Kasturchand Park of North-South corridor and Lokmanya Nagar to Sitabuldi of East-West corridor are open to the public.

The Navi Mumbai International Airport is being developed with an estimated cost of Rs 14,179 crore. However, the Economic Survey has not given details with regard to the present status of the airport development and the new deadline for the commissioning of its phase I.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 03:25 PM IST