Maharashtra: Economic Offences Wing Arrests 2 In ₹50 Crore Fraud Case

Representational Image

Mumbai: In a Rs. 50 crore fraud case, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) summoned Kishor Jadhav and Deepak Jadhav from Sawantwadi to Mumbai for questioning. On November 8, when both appeared for the inquiry, EOW officials arrested them. The two accused were presented in court, where they were remanded to police custody until November 11.

Complainant Chirag Shah was summoned by the Police regarding his complaint filed with the Economic Offences Wing against Mr.Harshawardhan Sabale and others for cheating, and forgery by producing forged documents before the courts in an ongoing matter in the Commercial Execution Application of Bombay High Court.

About The Case

As per the complainant's statement, In November 2014 Harshawardhan Sabale approached Chirag Shah and represented that he had developed a technology, that could stream content, make voice/video calls, and conference calls over the internet at a very low bandwidth (even in 2G) on any device ("the Technology"). Sabale expressed that he was in need of finance as the Initial Public Offering ("IPO") was supposed to be released in respect of the Technology.

Upon the consistent requests made by Harshawardhan Sabale, Shah agreed to provide a loan to him and invest in the Technology. Owing to the aforesaid representations, Shah had transferred One Crore Six Lacs Fifty Thousand to Harshawardhan Sabale during the period of February 2015 to November 2015, as an investment in the Technology and certain other ventures of Harshawardhan Sabale. Harshawardhan Sabale agreed to revise the returns of my investment.

Thereafter Harshawardhan Sabale had failed to provide the shares in proportion to Shah's investments that Shah had made with him. It was further unnerving to discover that he had fraudulently concealed the date and type of investments made by other investors in the Technology, in order to undervalue the investments made by him. Then Shah knew the misdeeds of Harshawardhan Sabale, therefore the parties executed an arbitration agreement on July 02, 2018 ("Arbitration Agreement") referring to all the disputes arising out of the investment made by Respondent No. 1 in the Technology. Ultimately, In furtherance of the Arbitration Agreement, Justice (Retd.) J.P. Devdhar ("Ld. Sole Arbitrator") was appointed to adjudicate the disputes between the parties.

On December 22, 2022, an Arbitral Award was passed in Shah's favour and directed Harshawardhan Sabale to pay USD 4,441,520 (US Dollars Four Million Four Hundred Forty-One Thousand Five Hundred Twenty Only) (in equivalent Indian Rupees) with interest at the rate of 6% (Six Percent) p.a. from June 30, 2018, till payment to the Shah. The total outstanding amount is approximately INR 50 crores.