Maharashtra: ECI asks factions of Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde to prove majority by August 8

Eknath Shinde camp claims support of 40 out of 55 MLA and 12 out of 19 Lok Sabha MPs in his letter to the ECI.

Sanjay JogUpdated: Friday, July 22, 2022, 11:01 PM IST
Eknath Shinde and uddhav Thackeray |

Election Commission of India (ECI) has asked both Uddhav Thackeray faction and Eknath Shinde camp to submit documentary evidence to prove they enjoy majority support in the party along with their written statements over the dispute in the party by 1 PM on Aug 8. Thereafter, ECI will hold hearing after both the camps submit their statements.

Eknath Shinde camp claims support of 40 out of 55 MLA and 12 out of 19 Lok Sabha MPs in his letter to the ECI. Shinde camp has also annexed Lok Sabha Speaker accepting the change of Shiv Sena floor leader in the Lok Sabha.

Shiv Sena has filed caveat in the ECI to give it a chance to argue it's case before taking decision. Shinde camp has also claimed that it was the real Shiv Sena while Thackeray faction has strongly challenged it.

