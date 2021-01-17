Maharashtra: Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hits Palghar

An earthquake measuring magnitude 3.5 on the Richter Scale occurred in Maharashtra's Palghar on Sunday (January 17). The earthquake occurred at 10:00 pm, said the National Center for Seismology.

