Maharashtra: Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 hits Palghar

An earthquake measuring magnitude 3.5 on the Richter Scale occurred in Maharashtra's Palghar on Sunday (January 17). The earthquake occurred at 10:00 pm, said the National Center for Seismology.
"Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale hit Palghar in Maharashtra at 22:00:45 IST today: National Center for Seismology," news agency ANI posted the notification on Twitter.
On Wednesday, an earthquake measuring magnitude 2.9 on the Richter Scale occurred near Noida in Uttar Pradesh, with mild tremors being felt in and around Delhi-NCR. The earthquake occurred at 7:03 PM, the National Centre for Seismology said. The epicentre of the earthquake lay 37 km north-northeast of Noida, news agency ANI reported.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)