Maharashtra DY Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Targets INDIA Alliance Over Women’s Reservation, Highlights Mahayuti’s Welfare Push | Eknath Shinde X Account

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, in a strongly worded tweet, highlighted a series of decisions taken by the Mahayuti government and used the occasion to target the INDIA alliance over the issue of women’s reservation.

In his post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Shinde said the state government had established a separate corporation for the Jain community. He also said that the government had taken a decision to grant the status of “state mother” to the cow. Referring to welfare measures for women, he stated that the Chief Minister’s Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme had been launched to provide financial independence to ordinary women across the state.

Shinde then turned his attention to the issue of women’s reservation at the national level. He said the Central government had attempted to pass the Nari Shakti Vandan Bill in the Lok Sabha in order to secure 50 per cent reservation for women. However, he alleged that parties in the INDIA alliance, including the Congress, had opposed the bill.

Using the issue to attack the Opposition, Shinde claimed that those who stood against the proposed reservation had shown their true stand on women’s empowerment. He further said that women voters would not forget this opposition and would respond politically in the coming elections.

Drawing a comparison with the Assembly elections in Maharashtra, Shinde said that the “beloved sisters” in the state had already taught the Opposition a lesson. He asserted that women across the country would act in a similar manner in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

He said women would not remain silent and would continue to respond until they had given the Opposition a “proper thrashing” for opposing the bill. Through the tweet, Shinde sought to present the Mahayuti government as one committed to women’s welfare, community-specific initiatives and cultural decisions, while portraying the INDIA alliance as being opposed to a major proposal for women’s representation.

The remarks reflect an attempt to sharpen the political narrative around women’s empowerment ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, while also reinforcing the ruling alliance’s outreach to key communities and beneficiaries of welfare schemes.

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