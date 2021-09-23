e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 02:42 PM IST

Maharashtra: Drugs worth Rs 150 crore seized over last 1 year, says NCB

The team has also arrested more than 300 peddlers including 34 Nigerian nationals
ANI
Representative Image | Pixabay

Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday said that the team has seized drugs worth Rs 150 crores and arrested more than 300 peddlers over the last one year.

Speaking to ANI, Sameer Wankhede, Mumbai NCB zonal director said, "In the last one year, we have seized drugs worth Rs 150 crores and arrested more than 300 peddlers including 34 Nigerian nationals. The team has taken strict action against all the drug peddlers." "Many types of drugs including 30 kg of charas, 12 kg of heroin, 2 kg of cocaine, 350 kg of ganja, 25 kg of mephedrone were confiscated in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and other areas of Maharashtra," he added.

Further, he informed that around 114 cases were registered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 in the last one year.

