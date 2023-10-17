Maharashtra: Dreaded Maoist With ₹6 Lakh Bounty Held By Gadchiroli Police

FPJ

The Gadchiroli Police and CRPF officials in a joint operation have arrested a hardcore Maoist, officials said on Tuesday. The said arrest is significant as the accused was allegedly involved in the supply of explosives, various gadgets and daily essentials to the Maoists, officials said. The said accused was allegedly involved in two cases of firing, two murders and a case of arson. The Maharashtra Government had announced a reward of Rs 6 lakhs for his arrest.

"Gadchiroli district has been infested with the menace of Maoism since the 1980s. During this period, Maoists have indulged in brutal murders of innocent civilians, obstruction of development works through arson, and extortion of various contractors etc. To achieve all this, it is essential that the Maoists have secure supply chains in place," said a police official.

On October 17, based on intelligence received from reliable sources, it was learnt that a hardcore Maoist named Messo Gillu Kawado, (50), a resident of Etapalli, Gadchiroli, area committee member (ACM), Maad Supply Team, was roaming suspiciously near Jajawandi, Doddur forest area.

"In light of this information, an anti-Maoist operation was launched consisting of C60, Gatta Jambiya post party and CRPF Jawans culminating in Kawado's successful arrest. He was personally involved in the Hikker exchange of fire in March 2023. He worked alongside division committee member (DVC) Chainuram alias Sukku Watte Korsa who was arrested on 14/10/2023. With these two arrests within 4 days, a severe blow has been dealt to the Supply Chain of the Maoists," said Superintendent of Police, Gadchiroli, Neelotpal.

