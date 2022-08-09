Maharashtra doesn't have a woman in cabinet; know about today's cabinet expansion

ANI

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is receiving massive criticism for not inducing any women in his council of ministers. A total of eighteen ministers, comprising nine from the BJP and others from the Shinde camp, were sworn in as cabinet ministers at Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai.

The strength of Maharashtra ministry has now gone up to 20, less than half the maximum allowed strength of 43. The next round of expansion would take place at a later date.

According to a report published by the election watchdog, Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) in 2020, the states with the highest representation of women in the council of ministers were Punjab (20%), followed by Tamil Nadu (13.8%), Andhra Pradesh (11.5%). States like Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Delhi governments had no women when the council of ministers was sworn in.

ADR analysed the council of ministers at the time of the government formation. Even in terms of female chief ministers in India, out of 28 states and eight union territories, only 12 states and one union territory had a female chief ministers.

Mamata Banerjee of West Bengal is currently the only incumbent female chief minister in India.

Other reasons Shinde-led government is criticised for:

Other than this, Shinde-led government is also criticised by the Opposition- NCP, Congress, and Shiv Sena for inducing legislators- Sanjay Rathod, Vijaykumar Gavit, Abdul Sattar and Tanaji Sawant despite facing various charges.

BJP leader Chitra Wagh as well as Shiv Sena leader Kishori Pednekar separately lashed out at CM for giving ministerial berth to Rathod who had to resign as the forest minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government following serious charges in connection with the death of Pune based woman. Wagh claimed that she will continue her fight as she has full faith in the judiciary.

Here's the list of total ministers-

Nine Ministers from Shinde faction:

Dada Bhuse

Sandeepan Bhumre

Uday Samant

Tanaji Sawant

Deepak Kesarkar

Shamburaje Desai

Abdul Sattar

Gulabrao Patil

Sanjay Rathod

Nine from BJP are:

Sudhir Mungantiwar

Chandrakant Patil

Radhakrishnavikhe Patil

Girish Mahajan

Atul Sawe

Vijaykumar Gavit

Mangalprabhat Lodha

Suresh Khade

Ravindra Chavan