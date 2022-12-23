Maharashtra: Doctors remove tumour weighing 1.8 Kg from 3-year-old boy's liver in Pune | FPJ

Mumbai: A team of surgeons at Jupiter Hospital, Pune performed a complicated paediatric liver surgery by removing a 1.8 Kg tumour from a 3-year-young boy.

Baby Amol (name changed) admitted to the out-patient department at Jupiter Hospital, Pune came in with a lump at the right side of his abdomen. After thorough diagnosis and systematic investigation, the toddler was found to have a huge 20 cm lump on the right lobe of his liver. The enormous tumour weighed 1.8kg while the weight of the baby was 16kg.

Right lobe of liver removed

The team at the hospital decided to operate on the child to remove the lump. The complex surgery was carried out by the doctors.

Dr. Abhijit Benare, Paediatric Surgeon said, “the critical surgery was meticulously planned to the last detail. This requires skilled personnel as well as precise dissection to avoid blood loss. The procedure went on for six long hours where we could achieve complete removal of the tumour along with the right lobe of the liver.”

“Though the surgery was technically challenging but well-experienced team effort handled the challenges efficiently and the child was later shifted to transplant intensive care unit,” Dr. Manoj Shrivastav, Liver Transplant Surgeon added.

Post-operative, the baby was managed in the liver transplant intensive care unit. Amol had a smooth post-surgery recovery and was discharged on the 6th post-operative day. This kind of liver surgery must be carried out at a specialised centre where all the facilities are available under one roof. According to the team at Jupiter, the boy is expected to lead a normal life without any further issues.