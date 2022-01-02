Maharashtra: Dilip Walse-Patil assures strict action against auctioning of Muslim Women on app

Amid massive outrage against the targeting of Muslim women, the Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil on Sunday said that Mumbai Cyber Police Station, Crime Branch and CID, Mumbai is investigating into a sensitive cyber crime case against the app developer hosted on GitHub. FIR has been registered under sections 153(A), 153(B), 295(A), 354D, 509, 500 IPC r/w 67 IT Act against the twitter handle holders and Bulli Bai app developer. He said the matter is being investigated and the police will take strict action.

''Cyber Police Station, Crime Branch and CID Mumbai are investigating a cyber crime case in which twitter handle holder is encouraging the ''Bulli Bai'' app which is hosted on github.com,'' said Walse-Patil.

According to the police, an accused has illegally downloaded the photographs of Muslim women who are active on the social media and uploaded their photos on the ‘Bulli Bai’ app for online auction. It is also found that the below mentioned twitter handle holders are the one who are behind the ‘Bulli Bai’ app.

Barely six months after the shocking 'auction' of Muslim women via 'Sulli Deals', a second such application 'Bulli Bai' has appeared on the same platform where over 100 top influential Muslim women including journalists were 'auctioned.' ‘’In this regard, we have sent emails to the social media platforms ‘twitter’ and ‘github’. Replies from their side are pending. We are continuously taking follow up. Investigation in progress,’’ said the police.

On the other hand, minister of state for home Satej Patil said, “Maharashtra Cyber Police and Mumbai Cyber Cell have already initiated the inquiry and an FIR is being filed in this regard. Be assured, we will take this to a logical end with the culprits facing the law.”

He also made an appeal to the people to come forward and give information regarding such platforms. “If there’s any more info in this regard, pls feel free to share it with Maharashtra Cyber Police and Mumbai Cyber Cell,” he said. He added that the state government has taken a serious cognisance of misogyny and communal hatred towards women from the Muslim community on Twitter and it has ordered immediate & strict action against the perpetrators.

Earlier, the Maharashtra Commission for Women Chairperson Rupali Chakankar said she has instructed the Cyber Department to take action against GitHub, which provides free and unrestricted platforms for disseminating information collected by creating such apps.

The NCP Chief Spokesman and Minority Affair Minister Nawab Malik said he will urge the state home minister to take stern action against the apps for auctioning of women, especially those who are speaking out on various issues.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, January 02, 2022, 08:44 PM IST