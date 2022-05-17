Maharashtra: Differences among ruling partners do not mean anything wrong with the MVA, says Dilip Walse-Patil

Amid trading of charges between ruling partners NCP and Congress over alliance with BJP in Gondia and Bhandara zilla parishads, the Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil on Tuesday said differences of opinion does not mean there is anything wrong with the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. ‘’Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena are working together. If there is a difference of opinion on a big or small issue, it does not mean that there is something wrong with the Maha Vikas Aghadi, he noted, adding that Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP should work together to fight against BJP.

On the allegation levelled by the leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis that the police have registered offences against only BJP workers in connection with various agitations in the state, Walse-Patil rebutted those charges. The trigger was an offence registered against BJP workers after NCP women activists were allegedly heckled by the former during a book release event in the city which was attended by Union minister Smruti Irani. ‘’The Pune Commissioner of Police would take a decision in this regard. If people on the other side (NCP) are found guilty, the police will also register an offence against them,’’ he added.

Walse Patil also clarified that there is no question of denying permission to MNS chief Raj Thackeray's meeting in Pune. Raj Thackeray, who has already addressed rallies in Mumbai, Thane and Aurangabad since April 2, will soon hold a public meeting at Pune.

Against the backdrop of arrest of Marathi actor Ketki Chitale and a student for the derogatory posts in the social media against NCP chief Sharad Pawar, the Home Minister said ‘’The social media users need to exercise restraint. Besides, some policies or laws can be framed to regulate social media. It should be considered. However, regulation does not mean restriction.’’

He said about 17 to 18 cases have been registered against Ketki Chitale for derogatory posts earlier in the social media, adding that it shows the mentality of the actress.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 05:09 PM IST