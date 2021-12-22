Maharashtra: DGP Sanjay Pandey unhappy over accused fleeing from custody in Ahmednagar

Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP), Sanjay Pandey. has expressed his displeasure over the recent instances of accused fleeing from the police custody.

Pandey, in his message to the force, stated that looking at these instances it makes clear that the policemen were not discharging their duties responsibly. The DGP told the force that he hoped the police officials would do their best to keep up the name of Maharashtra police by ensuring these incidents are not repeated in future.

According to the police sources, in one of the case, 42-year-old K G More, accused of kidnapping and murdering an RTI activist and journalist in Rahuri, fled from a government hospital in Ahmednagar while he was being shifted to Pune for treatment of kidney stone after testing Covid positive.

The police had learnt that More was hiding in Badwa, Madhya Pradesh. However, when the police team reached Badwa to nab him, he managed to escape after having got a whiff of police searching him. The police had arrested More earlier this month.

"The incident of the accused having fled from the police custody in Ahmednagar, is a serious matter. Similarly, an accused who was being brought from Surat had fled the police custody is also a serious matter. Enquiry is in progress in both the cases. However, prima-facie it is being observed that police staff and officers are not discharging their duties well. I hope that the police force will do its best to keep up the name of Maharashtra police department," DGP Pandey said concluding his address.

