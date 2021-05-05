Maharashtra DGP Sanjay Pandey interacts on Twitter, citizens bring several issues to his notice

Director General of Police (DGP) Maharashtra Sanjay Pandey on Wednesday had a one hour interactive session on Twitter with citizens across the state. During the first interaction after Pandey took charge of DGP, citizens brought several issues to his notice ranging from corruption in the force, COVID-19 related issues and police recruitment. The DGP responded to most of the issues. Over 400 queries were raised on the #AskDGPMaharashtra during the session.

The session started around 4 pm and ended in an hour.

"Now when we are struggling to get remedisivir, tosilizumab there are frauds going on around please investigate as there could be many who are falling in trap. Fake GSTIN, logo and address are being circulated," a Twitter user informed the DGP along with the images of the bills being used by fraudsters to dupe people and requested the DGP to take action against cyber-criminals.

The DGP also informed that the police is regularly taking action along with the help of Food and Drugs Administration department on those who are found to be involved in black marketing of Remdesevir and other medicines required for COVID-19 treatment.

Several users enquired with the DGP about when will police recruitment take place, which has been put on back burner due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. The DGP informed that the wait for those who aspire to join police force won't last long as the recruitment will start by May end.