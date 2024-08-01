Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis In Race To Be Next BJP National President, Claim Sources

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis | X

Mumbai: Highly placed sources in the BJP told the FPJ on Wednesday night that the party high command has almost finalised Devendra Fadnavis' name for the position of BJP National President. Fadnavis may be resigning as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister in the coming weeks and moving to New Delhi.

This was communicated only to the top leaders of the party on Wednesday during the day. Just a few days ago in New Delhi after the official Niti Ayog meeting with state chief ministers, the Prime Minister held a meeting with all BJP Chief Ministers at party headquarters. After this meeting the PM held a closed door meeting only with Devendra Fadnavis.

After the meeting Fadnavis family was also given a photo op with the Prime Minister. Sources in the BJP said that the decision about moving Devendra Fadnavis from Mumbai to New Delhi as BJP National President was discussed between PM Modi and Fadnavis at the meeting and opinions within the party were discussed in the next few days.

Union Minister J.P. Nadda's term as party president ended a few weeks ago and there is a lot of speculation about who will be his successor. The next question being discussed now within the party is who will lead the BJP during the upcoming assembly poll campaign. One view was that Fadnavis will continue in Maharashtra till the assembly polls are over and then move to New Delhi.

However the latest inputs from New Delhi suggest that there is some urgency coming in and Fadnavis may move to New Delhi sooner than earlier expected. One name coming from sources in New Delhi for Maharashtra leadership is that of party General Secretary Vinod Tawde, however sources within the BJP did not confirm the successor's name for Maharashtra.