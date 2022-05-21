Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis accuses MVA government of making efforts to protect Nawab Malik, NCP responds

A day after special court took cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) chargesheet against Nationalist Congress Party's leader Nawab Malik saying that there is prima facie evidence to indicate the latter was directly and knowingly involved in the money laundering and criminal conspiracy with others to usurp Goawala compound in Kurla, the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday stepped up his attack against the MVA government.

Fadnavis, who last year had accused Malik of purchase of hundred crores worth land via the underworld, today claimed that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government is struggling to save Malik, who with links with D gang is currently in jail, and protect his minister ship. ‘’Had the state government made similar efforts it would have saved the OBC quota in the local bodies which was scrapped by the Supreme Court,’’ he taunted. The Leader of Opposition in the state council Pravin Darekar said the MVA government should immediately take Malik's resignation.

However, NCP sources have claimed that ED could not make any further case against Malik nor could collect any proof against the allegations mentioned during arrest. ‘’On the date of first remand in the case of ED the value of property is Rs 300 crore situated at LBS Marg. Now in the complaint (chargesheet) filed by ED the valuation of the property is Rs 10 crore and fit to be declared slum mentioned by ED valuer. On the date of second remand of March 3, 202 custody was sought on the grounds that Malik was usurping one more property situated at Kurla and to the contrary there is no mention about the second property,’’ sources said.

‘’Before the investigation was initiated by ED, Fadnavis had told the media that the power of attorney (POA) is bogus and ED came up with a case that POA is bogus. Despite POA has been authenticated before the registrar of Andheri which was executed by Munira herself. The ED’s case is identical to the Fadnavis’ press conference,’’ said NCP sources.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 07:47 PM IST