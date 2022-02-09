Maharashtra: Despite fall in COVID-19 cases, 23 districts reporting high positivity rate against weekly average of 9.30%

Even though the number of COVID-19 positive cases are falling and infection of Omicron Variant is under control, the positivity rate in 23 districts continue to be higher than the weekly average of 9.30%. The Public Health Department in its presentation to the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday has strongly made a case for further stepping up the implementation of corona containment measures including ramping up testing and vaccination especially in these districts.

The department has said it was a matter of relief that between February 4 and 8 no new Omicron Variant cases were detected in the state.

Amravati tops the list with high positivity rate of 27.10% followed by Nagpur 24.20%, Wardha 23.20%, Pune 18.80%, Nandurbar 18.40%, Aurangabad 17.90%, Yavatmal 16.40%, Hingoli 15.90%, Nashik 15.20%, Washim 14.70%, Osmanabad 13.80%. Akola 13.50%, Gondia13.50%, Sangli 13.50%, Latur 13%, Bhandara 12.80%, Kolhapur12.10%, Satara 11.40%, Solapur 11%, Chandrapur 10.60%, Ahmednagar 10.30%, Buldhana 10.10% and Nanded 9.40%. Interestingly, Mumbai has the lowest positivity rate of 2.10%.

According to the department, of new 80,762 COVID 19 positive patients found between February 2 and 8, as high as 44,450 were found in Pune, Nagpur, Ahmednagar, Mumbai and Nashik while remaining 33,312 in the balanced districts.

The department has said 15.06 crore COVID vaccine doses comprising first, second and precautionary were administered as on February 8. However, the administration of daily doses on an average has fallen to 3.01 lakh doses between February 1 and 8 compared to 15.03 lakh doses on September 8, 2021, 13.87 lakh doses on September 18, 2021, 12.07 lakh doses on November 30, 2021, 4.69 lakh doses in January 2022.

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 06:39 PM IST