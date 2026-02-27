Maharashtra Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar Appointed NCP National President; Parth Pawar To Contest Rajya Sabha Poll

Sunetra Pawar Appointed NCP National President |

Mumbai: Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar has been unanimously appointed as the National President of the Nationalist Congress Party. The announcement was made by party leader Praful Patel during the National Working Committee meeting held at Worli on Thursday.

Sunetra Pawar takes over the post following the demise of former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash. The position was earlier held by Ajit Pawar along with his role in the state government. Patel said the proposal for her appointment received unanimous approval from party members.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Addressing party leaders after her selection, Sunetra Pawar described the responsibility as a commitment towards lakhs of party workers and assured efforts to strengthen the organisation.

Also Watch:

Patel also announced that Parth Pawar will be the party’s candidate for the Rajya Sabha seat vacated after Sunetra Pawar assumed office as Deputy Chief Minister. Nomination papers are scheduled to be filed on March 5

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/