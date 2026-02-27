 Maharashtra Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar Appointed NCP National President; Parth Pawar To Contest Rajya Sabha Poll
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar Appointed NCP National President; Parth Pawar To Contest Rajya Sabha Poll

Maharashtra Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar Appointed NCP National President; Parth Pawar To Contest Rajya Sabha Poll

Sunetra Pawar takes over the post following the demise of former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash. The position was earlier held by Ajit Pawar along with his role in the state government. Patel said the proposal for her appointment received unanimous approval from party members.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Friday, February 27, 2026, 12:04 AM IST
article-image
Sunetra Pawar Appointed NCP National President |

Mumbai: Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar has been unanimously appointed as the National President of the Nationalist Congress Party. The announcement was made by party leader Praful Patel during the National Working Committee meeting held at Worli on Thursday.

Sunetra Pawar takes over the post following the demise of former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash. The position was earlier held by Ajit Pawar along with his role in the state government. Patel said the proposal for her appointment received unanimous approval from party members.

Addressing party leaders after her selection, Sunetra Pawar described the responsibility as a commitment towards lakhs of party workers and assured efforts to strengthen the organisation.

Read Also
Pune: Criminal Conspiracy Or Negligence? Maharashtra CID Probing All Angles In Ajit Pawar’s Death...
article-image

Also Watch:

FPJ Shorts
West Bengal News: DA Protestors Warn Of Bigger Protest On March 13
West Bengal News: DA Protestors Warn Of Bigger Protest On March 13
Mumbai News: Demolition Debris Hits Adjacent Buildings In Ghatkopar; Developer, Contractor Booked
Mumbai News: Demolition Debris Hits Adjacent Buildings In Ghatkopar; Developer, Contractor Booked
DGCA Mandates 48-Hour Free Cancellation Window And Full Refunds For Medical Emergencies
DGCA Mandates 48-Hour Free Cancellation Window And Full Refunds For Medical Emergencies
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: How India's Semi-Final Dream Can End; Check Scenarios
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: How India's Semi-Final Dream Can End; Check Scenarios

Patel also announced that Parth Pawar will be the party’s candidate for the Rajya Sabha seat vacated after Sunetra Pawar assumed office as Deputy Chief Minister. Nomination papers are scheduled to be filed on March 5

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on