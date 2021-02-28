Maharashtra: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar to present State Budget for 2021-22 on March 8

The state budget of the Maharashtra state for the year 2021-2022 is slated to present on 8th March. The budget will be presented by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said CM Uddhav Thackeray. The Budget session of the Maharashtra legislature is scheduled to start from March 1.
"The Health department in Maharashtra is expecting a provision of at least Rs 4,000 crore in the upcoming state Budget 2021-22 for completing the pending works," Health Minister Rajesh Tope had said. The minister had also said,"as per the guidelines of the Planning Commission, 5 per cent of (state) GDP should be allocated for Health, but till now this allocation never crossed 1 per cent."
"The Health department has launched recruitment to fill 50 per cent of 17,000 vacant posts. We are conducting exams for 8,500 posts. Rest 50 per cent posts will be filled soon," he said, adding that the departments of Medical Education and Rural Development have also started hiring.
The health department is expecting funds for these measures in the budget this year.
While deputy CM Ajit Pawar had said that a shortfall of Rs 1 lakh crore is likely in the forthcoming Budget 2021-22 for Maharashtra. The Central government is yet to release the dues of Rs 25,000 crore to Maharashtra for this year under 'one nation one tax' programme, but the situation is changing now and money is being sent every week.
He said such shortfall affects the future development works.
He said the allies in the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government have decided against slashing allocations for departments of police, health, food and civil supplies and PWD. "The Central government had stopped MP funds since the last two to three years, but we increased the legislator funds to Rs 3 crore and did not reduce the quantum, given that these funds play an important role for development of constituencies," he added.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)