Maharashtra: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar to present State Budget for 2021-22 on March 8

The state budget of the Maharashtra state for the year 2021-2022 is slated to present on 8th March. The budget will be presented by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said CM Uddhav Thackeray. The Budget session of the Maharashtra legislature is scheduled to start from March 1.

"The Health department in Maharashtra is expecting a provision of at least Rs 4,000 crore in the upcoming state Budget 2021-22 for completing the pending works," Health Minister Rajesh Tope had said. The minister had also said,"as per the guidelines of the Planning Commission, 5 per cent of (state) GDP should be allocated for Health, but till now this allocation never crossed 1 per cent."

"The Health department has launched recruitment to fill 50 per cent of 17,000 vacant posts. We are conducting exams for 8,500 posts. Rest 50 per cent posts will be filled soon," he said, adding that the departments of Medical Education and Rural Development have also started hiring.

The health department is expecting funds for these measures in the budget this year.