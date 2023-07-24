Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar: NDRF Base Camp To Come Up In Raigad | Screengrab

In an address to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar announced that Raigad district will soon be equipped with a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Base Camp. The announcement came during discussions in the assembly on Monday regarding the critical situation arising from heavy rainfall in the state.

Ajit Pawar assured that the government is closely monitoring the overall scenario and is promptly dispatching relief material to affected areas even as the state grapples with the emergency situation triggered by torrential rains.

"Flooding has occurred in many places in the state along with heavy rainfall. In this situation, the government is keeping a close eye on every aspect. Instructions have been given to the administration to be alert. The relief work is going on fast where necessary. Disaster victims are being shifted to safe places. Arrangements are being made for their accommodation and food. Free grain distribution along with Rs.5000 is being done urgently to the disaster victims. There is no discrimination in this relief work," Ajit Pawar tweeted.

He further added, "The government will stand firmly behind every citizen in calamity. Keeping in mind that Ratnagiri, Raigad district along with Sahyadri hilly areas are constantly experiencing natural calamities, the state government will ensure that the base camp of 'NDRF' proposed in Raigad district will be located in Raigad district. Necessary follow-up will be done for that."

