Maharashtra: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Arrives At Sharad Pawar's Residence For First Time After NCP Split

Ajit Pawar, the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, arrived at NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence Silver Oak in Mumbai on Friday. The purpose of the meeting has not been confirmed yet, but it could be related to the recent discharge of Pratibha Pawar, Sharad Pawar's wife, from the hospital after undergoing surgery.

Earlier in the day, Chhagan Bhujbal, a Maharashtra Minister, expressed his concerns for Pratibha Pawar, who was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Bhujbal stated, "I pray for her speedy recovery and urge party activists to wish her well-being."

Today, the suspense regarding the new Maharashtra cabinet came to an end as Chief Minister Eknath Shinde assigned the finance department to the new Deputy, Ajit Pawar. On July 2, along with Ajit Pawar, several new ministers took their oath, with three ministries from Shiv Sena and six from BJP being allocated.

Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde, had to relinquish the Agriculture, Relief and Rehabilitation, and Food and Drug Administration ministries, while Devendra Fadnavis's BJP had to let go of the Finance, Cooperation, Medical Education, Food & Civil Supplies, Sports & Youth Welfare, and Women and Child Welfare departments.

