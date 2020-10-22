Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister quarantines self after testing negative

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has self quarantined himself as a precautionary measure after he felt feverish and had cough after his recent visit of rain-affected areas in Pune and Solapur districts. He took the Covid-19 test that turned out negative.

After a section of media reported that Ajit Pawar had tested positive for Covid-19, his son, Parth Pawar clarified that his father had tested negative and that he is currently home quarantined at his official bungalow Devgiri at Malabar Hills.

State NCP general secretary Shivajirao Garje had clarified on Wednesday that DCM would not attend the weekly Janata Darbar at the party office.

Over a dozen Maharashtra ministers have tested positive in the last few months.

They include Varsha Gaikwad (School Education), Eknath Shinde (Urban Development), Bacchu Kadu (MoS, School Education), Nitin Raut (Energy), Hasan Mushrif (Rural Development), Jitendra Awhad (Housing), Ashok Chavan (Public Works), Dhananjay Munde (Social Justice), Sunil Kedar (Animal Husbandry), Balasaheb Patil (Cooperation), Aslam Shaikh (Ports, Textile), Abdul Sattar (MoS, Rural Development), Sanjay Bansode (MoS, Environment) and Vishwajeet Kadam, MoS for Cooperation.