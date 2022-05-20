Maharashtra delegation leaves for WEF annual meeting at Davos

A high-level delegation comprising Maha Vikas Aghadi government ministers Subhash Desai, Nitin Raut and Aaditya Thackeray left on early Friday morning to attend the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting at Davos. They are accompanied by bureaucrats Baldev Singh, Ashish Singh, P Anbalagan and Vijay Singhal. The state government expects signing of MoUs of Rs 25,000 crore in various sectors.

A state industry department officer told the Free Press Journal, ‘’ The state government will invite global investors to invest in Maharashtra which has clocked a record 12% plus growth in 2021-22. The state has attracted investment proposals of over Rs 2 lakh crore despite the pandemic. The delegation has lined up a series of meetings and it is expected to ink MoUs worth Rs 25,000 crore in varied sectors including electric vehicles, green energy, auto and auto ancillary, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, defence, aerospace, food processing, medical equipment, textiles, apparels and tourism.’’

The officer said that the state government has taken a slew of policy decisions including plug and play and reduction in the number of approvals required for investors. In addition, the government is quite conscious about striking a balance between the development and environment preservation. ‘’E mobility is being promoted. Aim is to make Maharashtra a leading example of how climate action & thriving industry can co-exist. The government proposes to provide support to cities to go net-zero by 2050, prepare a state climate change action plan, 100% of new public fleet purchases to be zero-emission by 2030 in major regions, empower disadvantaged communities to develop local, scalable climate solutions and integrate racial and gender diversity in developing environmental solutions to the climate crisis,’’ he added.

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 08:22 PM IST