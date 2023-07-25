Maharashtra: Delay Likely In MLAs' Disqualification Decision As 40 Shiv Sena MLAs Seek Extended Reply Time

Speaker Rahul Narvekar | PTI

Around 40 Shiv Sena MLAs have requested an extension for filing their replies to the notices issued by Speaker Adv Rahul Narvekar, potentially prolonging the decision on their disqualification. The notices were served to all 54 Shiv Sena MLAs a couple of weeks before the start of the monsoon session of the state legislature on July 17, granting them a 14-day window to respond. However, sources from the Speaker's office revealed that the MLAs from Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's camp have sought additional time to submit their replies.

Shiv Sena (UBT) had filed a petition seeking the disqualification of 16 MLAs from the breakaway Shinde camp and had sent several reminders thereafter. The Supreme Court, in its order dated May 11, directed the Speaker to resolve the issue in a reasonable timeframe. Nevertheless, due to the ongoing monsoon session, it is expected that the members will be given a two-week extension for filing their responses. The matter was discussed during a recent meeting involving the Speaker, the Secretary, and other concerned officials.

Accusations were leveled by Shiv Sena (UBT) against Speaker Adv Rahul Narvekar, alleging a deliberate delay in the decision on the disqualification petition. The group even approached the Supreme Court again, seeking fresh directives to expedite the decision-making process. In their petition, Shiv Sena (UBT) urged the Supreme Court to disqualify the 16 members who defected from the party in June 2022. However, the Supreme Court clarified that the authority to disqualify the members lies solely with the Speaker.

