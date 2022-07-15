Maharashtra: Death toll in rain-related incidents crosses 100-mark

Representative Image | PTI

Rain-related incidents have claimed the lives of 102 persons across Maharashtra so far during the ongoing monsoon season, the state disaster management authority said in a report on Friday.

These figures are between June 1 and July 14, it said.

Three of the deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours - one each in Buldhana, Nashik and Nandurbar districts - and two persons were reported missing, it said.

The fatalities were caused by incidents like floods, lightning strikes, landslides, falling of trees and collapse of structures, among others.

As per the latest data, 20 villages in the state were affected by heavy rains. As many as 3,873 people have been evacuated and sent to relief camps, the report said.

Several parts of the state, including Mumbai and its adjoining areas, have been witnessing heavy rainfall over the last few days.

Twenty villages in Gadchiroli and Chandrapur districts have received an average of 20.5 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, it said, adding that Parshuram Ghat on the Mumbai-Goa Highway is shut for traffic.