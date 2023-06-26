Maharashtra: DCM Fadnavis Challenges Uddhav Thackeray To Disclose Family Properties

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, left, and BJP leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | File

The ongoing verbal clash between the BJP and the Shiv Sena (UBT) witnessed a new development on Monday when Deputy Chief Minister Devendra openly challenged Shiv Sena (UBT) President Uddhav Thackeray to reveal information regarding his family's properties.

Your family WhatsApp chats out in open: Thackeray to Fadnavis

Thackeray expressed his displeasure over Fadnavis' statement, in which he claimed that the recent gathering of opposition leaders in Patna was merely an attempt to protect political dynasties in the country. Thackeray, who had attended the Patna conclave, urged Fadnavis not to engage in such "low-level" discourse.

"I am very sensitive about my family. You (Fadnavis) also have a family, and WhatsApp chats about your family are out in the open," Thackeray had said in an obvious reference to Fadnavis' wife Amruta's WhatsApp chats with alleged cricket bookie Anil Jaisinghani.

Those living in glass houses should not throw stones at others: Fadnavis

During an event in Chandrapur commemorating the completion of nine years of the Modi government, Fadnavis addressed BJP leaders and attendees. He stated that the remarkable work undertaken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the past nine years has compelled opposition parties, including the Shiv Sena (UBT), to join forces on a negative agenda. Fadnavis characterised the Patna meeting as a "Parivar Bachao" (Save political families) initiative.

Fadnavis questioned the priorities of leaders such as Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, and Uddhav Thackeray, asking whether they were more concerned about their own children or the well-being of the nation.

In a thinly veiled warning to Thackeray, Fadnavis suggested that he was not one to back down from a fight. He added that those who live in glass houses should refrain from stones at others.