Maharashtra: DCM Fadnavis Asserts Equitable Fund Distribution Amid Accusations Of Partiality By Legislators

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis lashed out at former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday, accusing him of not allocating enough funds for opposition members during his tenure. He addressed the issue of inequality in fund allocations to members in the upper house of the Maharashtra legislature.

Fadnavis stated, "The NCP has joined us now. But, the funds have been allocated for constituencies of even those who haven't joined us. I accept that there might have been a little difference, like those who are with us might have received Rs 25 crore while those in opposition have received only Rs 5-10 crore. But, we have ensured that the funds are distributed judiciously among members. If the members of the legislative council feel that they are not getting enough funds, we are open for a meeting with the CM and FM," addressing the upper house members.

The opposition members raised concerns about the finance portfolio being given to Ajit Pawar, and how he allegedly didn't allocate funds to the Shiv Sena members during the MVA rule. On the first day of the second week of the monsoon session of the state legislature, some members of the upper house raised the issue of funds allocation to members of the legislative assembly. Fadnavis clarified the doubts of the members.

Leader of opposition in the legislative council, Ambadas Danve, brought up the issue in the upper house, stating, "I too got phone calls for funds worth Rs 50 crore. Don't ask me who called me. I don't want to reveal it, But, I would say that all the members should get equal funds. Government should make it clear whether a policy for equal distribution of funds among MLAs will be brought in."

In response, Fadnavis said, "This is unfortunate. We will have to go back a bit to understand the origin of this demand. While I was CM, I never heard this kind of complaint in five years, because that was not the norm back then. Once, when there were some objections, we had gone to the court. But, during the MVA rule under Uddhav Thackeray, MLAs couldn't get even a paisa. The COVID was only for opposition members. No one can get even a rupee without being sanctioned by the CM. Hence, people didn't get anything for 2.5 years."

"This set a new precedent during the MVA rule where none of our MLAs get anything. This was indeed wrong. But, we won't repeat it because you did something wrong. The learned leader of opposition should have advised his leader back then what he just spoke here today," Fadnavis added.

Fadnavis also informed the house that the stay on expenditure has been lifted. "I can name at least 15 members of the Congress. Some of the former CMs too are among them. Their expenditures of up to Rs 150 crore have been allowed," he said.

Meanwhile, some members of the legislative assembly who were initially opposing the finance ministry going to Ajit Pawar have now expressed satisfaction with the distribution of funds. "All of us have got funds as expected. Now we don't have any complaints," said Shiv Sena MLA Bharat Gogawale from Mahad in Raigad district while interacting with the media in the Vidhan Bhavan premises.

Despite fears among some Shiv Sena MLAs that they won't get enough funds if the finance ministry goes to Ajit Pawar, most members were content when Rs 1500 crore of Rs 41,000 crore worth supplementary demands were allocated for the works to be done in their respective constituencies. However, some expressed unhappiness over the impression that certain NCP MLAs received Rs 150 crore worth of funds for their constituencies. Although Pawar has denied the allegations, the perception among legislators remains that they haven't received enough funds for the works in their areas.

