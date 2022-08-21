Maharashtra: Dahi Handi as adventure sport to bring fame to India at international level, says Eknath Shinde's camp

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde | Photo: PTI

After strong opposition by various political parties and Govinda organisations, the Shinde camp on Sunday fielded industry minister Uday Samant and legislator Pratap Sarnaik to defend the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's announcement to include Dahi Handi in the sports category and providing jobs for Govindas under the sports quota. Samant said that giving 'Dahi Handi' the status of an adventure sport will bring fame to the country at the international level.

Sarnaik slammed the Opposition for misleading people about the decision by claiming that the move will cause aspirants to lose the opportunity to land a government job.

"Recognising Dahi Handi as an adventure sport will bring world fame to India. It will not impact students who try hard to crack the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) examination every year," said Samant. He claimed that "They are misguiding people by claiming that aspirants will lose the opportunity to land a government job. The government will hold talks with experts in the field and institutes to frame rules and regulations for the game and qualifications," the minister said.