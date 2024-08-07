Maharashtra: Dahanu Residents Forced To Perform Last Rites Under Plastic Sheets In Rain Due To Crematorium Shortage

Palghar: In a shocking incident that can even make death feel ashamed, residents of Sonale Khubropada in Dahanu were seen struggling to perform last rites amid rain as the locality lacks a crematorium to peacefully carry out the final cremation.
The residents of Sonale Khubropada were performing the last rites of Jairam Jirwa, a 56-year-old resident who died of a heart attack, when it started raining and the villagers had to hold up a plastic sheet to save the burning pyre from dousing off.
Read Also
Maharashtra: Goods Train Derails Near Boisar Station In Palghar, Local Rail Network Unaffected;...
These visuals describe the sorry state of basic facilities in the interior parts of the district where even after death, the torture of death is still not over.