 Maharashtra: Dahanu Residents Forced To Perform Last Rites Under Plastic Sheets In Rain Due To Crematorium Shortage
Maharashtra: Dahanu Residents Forced To Perform Last Rites Under Plastic Sheets In Rain Due To Crematorium Shortage

Maharashtra: Dahanu Residents Forced To Perform Last Rites Under Plastic Sheets In Rain Due To Crematorium Shortage

Santosh PatilUpdated: Wednesday, August 07, 2024, 12:41 AM IST
article-image
Palghar: In a shocking incident that can even make death feel ashamed, residents of Sonale Khubropada in Dahanu were seen struggling to perform last rites amid rain as the locality lacks a crematorium to peacefully carry out the final cremation.

The residents of Sonale Khubropada were performing the last rites of Jairam Jirwa, a 56-year-old resident who died of a heart attack, when it started raining and the villagers had to hold up a plastic sheet to save the burning pyre from dousing off.

article-image

These visuals describe the sorry state of basic facilities in the interior parts of the district where even after death, the torture of death is still not over.

