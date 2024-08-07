Maharashtra: Dahanu Residents Forced To Perform Last Rites Under Plastic Sheets In Rain Due To Crematorium Shortage |

Palghar: In a shocking incident that can even make death feel ashamed, residents of Sonale Khubropada in Dahanu were seen struggling to perform last rites amid rain as the locality lacks a crematorium to peacefully carry out the final cremation.

The residents of Sonale Khubropada were performing the last rites of Jairam Jirwa, a 56-year-old resident who died of a heart attack, when it started raining and the villagers had to hold up a plastic sheet to save the burning pyre from dousing off.

These visuals describe the sorry state of basic facilities in the interior parts of the district where even after death, the torture of death is still not over.