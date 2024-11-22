Maharashtra Cyber Dept Warns Citizens Of Fake Support Centers, Ransomware, Phishing And Malicious Apps

Representational Image

The Maharashtra Cyber Department has sounded an alert regarding fake support centers that are on the rise, with scammers pretending to be customer service representatives in order to steal personal data of the victims. These fake centers contact victims via email, phone, or social media, offering "help" for technical issues or account problems, and ask for sensitive information like passwords, credit card details, or remote access to your device, police sources said.

"Always verify contact information and do not share sensitive information. Be cautious of unexpected calls or emails, do not allow remote access to anyone and use trusted websites," the alert stated.

The cyber department also alerted about ransomware attack. "A ransomware attack is a type of malware attack that locks a victim's device and encrypts their data, demanding a ransom payment to regain access. One should install updates and use multi-factor authentication. Train users to recognize phishing attempts and suspicious emails, use firewalls to help filter out malicious traffic and use complex passwords and change them regularly," the alert stated.

The cyber department also stated that fraudsters are indulging in phishing attacks via social media and email wherein they use fake messages or posts to trick users into revealing sensitive information, such as passwords or financial details, by redirecting them to malicious websites. This can result in identity theft, financial loss, and unauthorized access to accounts.

"One should hover over links to check their authenticity before clicking. Never share personal or financial details through messages or unverified emails. Enable spam filters and two-factor authentication on all accounts. Always verify the sender's email address or social media account and keep antivirus and anti-phishing tools updated regularly," the alert stated.

The police also raised concern about fake apps. "These malicious apps may look real, but they can steal your personal information, money, or even damage your phone. Check reviews & ratings. Download only from trusted sources. Poor grammar, weird icons, or apps that ask for too many permissions could be a trap. Verify the Developer, search for the developer's name. Real companies will usually have websites and a well-known presence. Don't click suspicious links, beware of pop-ups or messages asking you to download an apk file," stated the alert.