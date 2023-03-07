Maharashtra: Cyber crimes up by 70% in 2022, Fadnavis tells assembly

Representative picture

Complaints of cyber fraud in Maharashtra increased by 70% in 2022, as compared to the previous year, Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis informed the state legislative assembly in writing. He also informed that 4,286 cyber fraud complaints had been registered in Mumbai till the end of November 2022.

BJP MLCs Bhai Girkar, Pravin Darekar, Niranjan Davkhare and Shiv Sena MLC Manisha Kayande raised several questions, including whether it was true that only 279 cyber fraud cases had been solved of the total of 4,286 complaints received till November 2022. Additionally, they questioned what steps the government has taken towards the establishment of a small fraud wing in Mumbai.

Fadnavis replied to all these questions in writing. He accepted the statements made by the MLCs and further elaborated that 1,294 cybercrimes had been recorded under the credit card and online cheating category of which 37 have been solved. Further, of the 2,216 cheating cases in various categories – including online shopping, gift card fraud, job, policy, admission, investment, cryptocurrency and loan frauds – 132 cases were solved by the Mumbai police.

According to Fadnavis, five cyber crime police stations have been set up in Mumbai to curb cyber crimes. Additionally, these centres are well equipped to increase cyber fraud detection.

Read Also From sextortion to OLX scams, Mewat leaves Jamtara behind in cyber crimes