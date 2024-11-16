 Maharashtra Cyber-Blackmail Case: 19-Yr-Old Student Extorted Over Intimate Video
Maharashtra Cyber-Blackmail Case: 19-Yr-Old Student Extorted Over Intimate Video

The complainant, from Dhule, received a WhatsApp message on September 27 containing screenshots of his private video with his female friend.

Somendra Sharma
Updated: Saturday, November 16, 2024, 04:15 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

The police have launched an investigation into a case of cyber-blackmailing where an unknown person attempted to extort money from a 19-year-old student by sending screenshots of an intimate video featuring him and his female friend.

The complainant, from Dhule, received a WhatsApp message on September 27 containing screenshots of his private video with his female friend. The sender demanded Rs60,000, threatening to send the video to his female friend’s family. When the complainant asked the sender to identify himself, the accused claimed to know the family and continued the blackmail. The following day, the blackmailer called again to repeat his demand.

Mumbai Police Statistics Reveal 27% Increase In Cyber Crime Cases In 2024, With Online Cheating Up...
article-image

After negotiations, the complainant sent Rs50,000, but when the video was not deleted, he approached the police and registered a complaint. The complainant provided the blackmailer’s contact details and screenshots of their chats to the authorities.

A case has been filed under sections 308 (extortion) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and 67A (publishing or transmitting sexually explicit material) of the Information Technology Act.

