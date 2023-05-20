Maharashtra: Curative petition in Maratha quota case soon, tells govt

Representative Image

Mumbai: Drafting of the curative petition is in the last stage and the State Government will soon file the petition in the Supreme Court in the Maratha quota case, sources said.

New commission to study the backwardness of the community

A day after the Supreme Court dismissed its review petition for Maratha quota last month, the State Government had announced that it will file a curative petition in the apex court. The government had also decided to constitute a new commission to study the backwardness of the community to make a case for the quota. Accordingly, the work on curative petition is almost complete and it can be filed in the next few days, the sources said.

The Maratha leaders, however, are unconvinced of the measure and have been pushing for Maratha quota within the OBC quota.

“A curative petition has never worked in the past. The only options available with the governments are either to include Marathas in other backward classes or recommend the Central Government to make a constitutional amendment to lift the cap of 50% on reservation,” said Maratha leader Virendra Pawar.

Weeding out lapses

The government, last month, had said that the commission will establish the backwardness of the community by weeding out the lapses pointed by the apex court while rejecting the reservation. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had directed the state administration to appoint neutral, efficient agencies for the purpose and back them with manpower and administrative support for a quick turnaround.

“We will do everything needed to restore the quota. We have discussed every option available for the quota. The appointed cabinet sub-committee will review the progress every week,” Shinde had said back then.