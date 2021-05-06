Maharashtra: Cumulative COVID-19 vaccination tally reaches 1.67 crore on May 6

According to data released by the government, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccination in Maharashtra as of 7 am on May 6 is 1,67,81,719.

The state has administered the second dose of vaccine to 28,66,631 people, thereby reaching the cumulative vaccination figure of 1,67,81,719.

Maharashtra tops the states with a total of 1,67,81,719 inoculations followed by Rajasthan at 1,35,97,367 crore and Uttar Pradesh at 1,31,75,325 crore.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 920 deaths due to COVID-19, taking the toll to 72,662, while 57,640 new cases pushed the overall infection count to 48,80,542 on Wednesday.

As many as 57,006 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, raising the number of recovered cases to 41,64,098. The state now has 6,41,569 active cases.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate currently stood at 85.32 per cent, while the fatality rate was 1.49 per cent.