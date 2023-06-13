Maharashtra: CSMT-Nagpur Duronto Express Detained At Titwala Station Due To Engine Failure

Representational image | Central Railway

In a sudden turn of events, the 12289 CSMT-Nagpur Duronto Express, operated by the Central Railway, has been detained at the loopline of Titwala station due to an engine failure. The incident occurred on Tuesday evening causing inconvenience to the passengers on board.

According to railway officials, the engine failure was identified shortly after the train departed from the Kalyan. The crew quickly responded to the situation and decided to halt the train at the Titwala station loopline for necessary repairs.

Passengers aboard the 12289 CSMT-Nagpur Express were alerted about the situation and assured that arrangements were underway to resolve the issue. While awaiting the relief engine, authorities worked diligently to ensure the safety and comfort of the passengers.

Fortunately, the main line of the railway network remained operational, allowing other trains including local services to continue their journeys without any delays or detentions. This decision was made to minimise disruptions and prioritize the restoration of services for the affected express train.

Railway officials have expressed their regrets for the inconvenience caused to the passengers and have assured them that every effort is being made to rectify the situation promptly. They have also requested passengers to remain patient and cooperative during this unexpected delay.

