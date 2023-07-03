Maharashtra Crime: Man Caught On Camera Molesting Girl In Broad Daylight In Ahmednagar, Arrested

A shocking incident from Maharashtra came to light on Monday when a man was caught on camera molesting a girl in the middle of a street in Ahmednagar.
A video of the incident is going viral where a man can be seen sexually molesting a girl in broad daylight before running away.
The accused has been identified as Rafik Pathan and has been arrested by the police.
More details to follow...
