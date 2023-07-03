 Maharashtra Crime: Man Caught On Camera Molesting Girl In Broad Daylight In Ahmednagar, Arrested
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Crime: Man Caught On Camera Molesting Girl In Broad Daylight In Ahmednagar, Arrested

Maharashtra Crime: Man Caught On Camera Molesting Girl In Broad Daylight In Ahmednagar, Arrested

A video of the incident is going viral where a man can be seen sexually molesting a girl in broad daylight before running away.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 03, 2023, 05:23 PM IST
article-image

A shocking incident from Maharashtra came to light on Monday when a man was caught on camera molesting a girl in the middle of a street in Ahmednagar.

A video of the incident is going viral where a man can be seen sexually molesting a girl in broad daylight before running away.

The accused has been identified as Rafik Pathan and has been arrested by the police.

More details to follow...

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

CR Achieves Remarkable Ticket Checking Success with ₹94 Cr Revenue in April-June 2023

CR Achieves Remarkable Ticket Checking Success with ₹94 Cr Revenue in April-June 2023

BREAKING: Ajit Pawar-Led Rebel Leaders Appoint Sunil Tatkare As NCP President

BREAKING: Ajit Pawar-Led Rebel Leaders Appoint Sunil Tatkare As NCP President

'Anti-Party Activities': Sharad Pawar Removes Praful Patel And Sunil Tatkare From NCP

'Anti-Party Activities': Sharad Pawar Removes Praful Patel And Sunil Tatkare From NCP

Watch: Angry Praful Patel Rolls Up Car Window When Asked If He 'Ditched NCP & Sharad Pawar'

Watch: Angry Praful Patel Rolls Up Car Window When Asked If He 'Ditched NCP & Sharad Pawar'

Navi Mumbai News: 14 NMMC Employees Retire, Commissioner Praises Their Work

Navi Mumbai News: 14 NMMC Employees Retire, Commissioner Praises Their Work