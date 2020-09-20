Maharashtra Crime: 4 arrested for killing woman in Panvel and dumping body in dam

Thane: Four persons have been arrested from Maharashtra's Satara district for allegedly killing a woman in Panvel area of Navi Mumbai and dumping her body in a dam, police said on Sunday.

The 27-year-old woman's decomposed body, with a heavy cement block tied to it, was found floating in Morbe dam in Navi Mumbai on September 16. During the probe into the case, the police came to know that the deceased was a resident of Akurli village in Panvel township and lived with her seven-year-old daughter.

Her husband died some years back and she was allegedly in an illicit relationship with a 32-year-old man from Koproli village in Panvel, Navi Mumbai's Deputy Commissioner of Police Ashok Dudhe said. The man took money from her on several occasions and did not return it. This led to frequent quarrels between them.