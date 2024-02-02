Maharashtra Crime: 14-Yr-Old Killed By Father In Solapur Due To His Alleged Addiction To Adult Content & Habit Of Eve-Teasing | X

Solapur: A shocking case has come to light from Solapur in Maharashtra, a tailor named Vijay Battu has killed his son because he got fed up of his habit of allegedly watching adult content on phone and eve-teasing girls regularly. Vijay who lives in Solapur city with his wife and two children has been arrested and a case has been registered against him. The murder was executed on 13th Jan. Vijay and his wife maintained secrecy and filed a missing complaint for their son on January 14th. Police immediately initiated probe and solved the case. Vijay was arrested on January 28th.

How did Vijay execute murder

As per police report, On the morning of January 13, Vijay took his son out on his bike and offered him a soft drink mixed with sodium nitrate. When Vishal became unconscious, Vijay threw his body into a drain near their home. Soon victim's parents registered a missing complaint in a bid to escape law, however police found out the victim's body in the drain and the post mortem report revealed cause of death as sodium nitrate. Meanwhile, the statements received during questioning also had some facts which were not adding up making the police more suspicious about the boy's parents.

Read Also Palghar Horror: Mother Arrested for Strangling Newborn Girl Child To Death

Motive behind murder

Vijay's wife Keerti then informed the police about her husband's confession. Police arrested Vijay and presented him before a magistrate's court on January 29. In his statement Vijay said that his 14 yr old son's addiction to adult content and the repeated complaints he received from neighbourhood had gone beyond his tolerance capacity which made him take this extreme step.

Vijay is now in police custody and a murder case has been registered against him.