Maharashtra: Cracks surface among MVA partners following humiliating defeat of Shiv Sena’s second nominee Sanjay Pawar

All is not well in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government after the humiliating defeat of Shiv Sena’s second candidate Sanjay Pawar. Shiv Sena has reportedly conveyed its displeasure over not getting second preference votes from independents linked to the ally NCP in particular. Besides, Shiv Sena is also unhappy over NCP and Congress for not doing enough to shore up additional votes from independents and legislators of smaller parties for Sanjay Pawar’s win.

On the other hand, NCP and Congress have also expressed disappointment over Shiv Sena’s handling of the Rajya Sabha elections and not paying enough attention on keeping proper track with 13 independents and legislators of smaller parties supporting the MVA government. Shiv Sena is sulking over BJP’s success for outwitting it while NCP and Congress insist that the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray must hold one on one meetings with the independents and legislators of smaller parties to avoid further embarrassment and defeats of MVA nominees in the state council election for 10 seats slated for June 20.

Shiv Sena insiders told Free Press Journal, ‘’Shiv Sena will expect floor coordination with NCP and Congress. Otherwise, the party has decided that three ruling partners should take care of their respective legislators on their own in the state council election instead of passing of excess votes among each other candidates.’’

Shiv Sena with 55 legislators can easily win 2 of its nominees while NCP’s two candidates can become victorious banking on its 51 legislators and independents supporting it. However, for the Congress party with 44 legislators it will need additional votes from two parties and independents and smaller parties for the victory of two nominees. The quota for council election is 25.91 votes considering the strength of 285 members in the state assembly as Shiv Sena has lost sitting legislator Ramesh Latke while NCP legislators Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh are in jail.

A senior Shiv Sena legislator and former minister argued that ‘’The Rajya Sabha election was not fought by putting up a show of unity by MVA and with a well-oiled strategy as done by BJP. Shiv Sena should have taken due care to address the grievances of independents and legislators of smaller parties. At the same time, NCP and Congress should not have left this task alone to Shiv Sena but have played a pro-active role.’’

As expected, NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s move to shower praise over BJP leader and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis for his ‘’miracle’’ to get independents to his side has not gone down well in Shiv Sena. However, Pawar has made it amply clear that there was no threat to the MVA government.

Meanwhile, Pawar has convened a meeting on Monday to discuss the outcome of the Rajya Sabha election and discuss the strategy for state council election. NCP sources said the meeting will deliberate on coordination among three partners for the victory of two candidates each of NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress.