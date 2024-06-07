Maharashtra: CR To Run Matheran-Aman Lodge Shuttle Services During Monsoons, Services Between Neral-Aman Lodge To Remain Suspended |

Mumbai: Central Railway has decided to suspend regular passenger services between Neral-Aman Lodge section of Neral-Matheran Narrow Gauge line during monsoon period with effect from 08.06.2024 to 15.10.2024.

However, shuttle services between Matheran-Aman Lodge will be operated during the period with the timings as under:-

*Matheran-Aman Lodge Shuttle Services*

(A) Matheran-Aman Lodge shuttle services (Daily)

1. 52154 Matheran Dep. 08.20 hrs Aman Lodge Arr. 08.38 hrs

2. 52156 Matheran Dep. 09.10 hrs Aman Lodge Arr. 09.28 hrs

3. 52158 Matheran Dep. 11.35 hrs Aman Lodge Arr. 11.53 hrs

4. 52160 Matheran Dep. 14.00 hrs Aman Lodge Arr. 14.18 hrs

5. 52162 Matheran Dep. 15.15 hrs Aman Lodge Arr. 15.33 hrs

6. 52164 Matheran Dep. 17.20 hrs Aman Lodge Arr. 17.38 hrs

(On Saturday/Sunday)

7. Special-2 Matheran Dep. 10.05 hrs Aman Lodge Arr. 10.23 hrs.

8. Special-4 Matheran Dep. 13.10 hrs Aman Lodge Arr. 13.28 hrs

(B) Aman Lodge-Matheran shuttle services (Daily)

1. 52153 Aman Lodge Dep. 08.45 hrs Matheran Arr. 09.03 hrs

2. 52155 Aman Lodge Dep. 09.35 hrs Matheran Arr. 09.53 hrs

3. 52157 Aman Lodge Dep. 12.00 hrs Matheran Arr. 12.18 hrs

4. 52159 Aman Lodge Dep. 14.25 hrs Matheran Arr. 14.43 hrs

5. 52161 Aman Lodge Dep. 15.40 hrs Matheran Arr. 15.58 hrs

6. 52163 Aman Lodge Dep. 17.45 hrs Matheran Arr. 18.03 hrs

(On Saturday/Sunday)

7. Special-1 Aman Lodge Dep. 10.30 hrs Matheran Arr. 10.48 hrs

8. Special-3 Aman Lodge Dep. 13.35 hrs Matheran Arr. 13.53 hrs

All shuttle services will run with 3 second class, one first class coach and 2 second class cum luggage vans.

Passengers are requested to kindly note the changes and avail the shuttle service facility.

--- --- ---

Date: June 7, 2024

PR No.2024/06/10

This press release is issued by the Public Relations Department, HQ, Central Railway, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai.