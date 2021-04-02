Maharashtra COVID-19 surge: CM Uddhav Thackeray to chair meeting today to discuss containment measures

For the first time since the pandemic outbreak last year, Maharashtra reported the highest single-day cases and deaths on Thursday. The state recorded 43,183 new infections and 249 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing its tally to 28,56,163, with 54,898 deaths so far.

To discuss the COVID-19 containment measures for arresting the spread of the virus, Chief Minister Udhhav Thackeray will chair the meeting at 4.30 pm today. In this meeting, he will discuss the future course of action with the Secretary and other senior officials.