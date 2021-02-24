Maharashtra COVID-19 spike: Educational institutions, weekly markets to remain shut till March 31 in Jalna

An official told PTI that the decision was taken after a meeting was chaired by district collector Ravindra Binwade.

However, schools for classes XI and XII will function as usual. Permission for social, religious and political gatherings have been withdrawn, the official told PTI.

The district recorded 117 cases, including 28 in Jayde Wadi village in Bhokardan tehsil, taking the overall caseload to 14,782.

The administration ordered the closure of the famous Shri Rajur Ganpati temple in Bhokardan tehsil as part of measures to contain the spike.

Meanwhile, after slipping below 5,000 for a day, new COVID-19 cases again crossed the 6,000-mark in Maharashtra on Tuesday on the back of a spike in the Akola division, while 51 patients died, a multi-week high, in the state.

The state reported 6,218 new COVID-19 cases, up from 5,210 on Monday, taking the tally to 21,12,312, the health department said. The state -- which has witnessed an upsurge in COVID- 19 cases since February 10 -- reported 6,112 infections on February 19, followed by 6,281 on February 20 and 6,971 on February 21.

