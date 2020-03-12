Maharashtra: COVID-19 scare impacts tourism across state

"The tourism and hospitality industry is in doldrums. Smaller tour operators are worst hit, as also the big ones. The situation does not appear rosy with more Covid-19 cases being detected around the country. We are forced to cancel the entire tour packages with flights, hotels and sightseeing," a worried Asher told IANS.

Ditto are the sentiments of Heena Tours & Travels owner Jitendra Shah who specializes in international group tours who feels "people are unnecessarily panicky".

"While my bookings to Jammu & Kashmir & Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh are largely unaffected, the scenario on international tours is gloomy. Due to 'postponements', my estimate is more than 75 per cent hit is taken by the industry," Shah informed IANS.

Aurangabad, considered the 'tourism capital' of Maharashtra, has witnessed a sharp drop, as high as 95 per cent in the past few three-four months of foreign tourist arrivals, with hoteliers, taxis, buses, private vehicles and other stakeholders virtually idling their time. Travel Agents Association of Aurangabad (TAAA) chief M. Kapote said even domestic arrivals have declined sharply owing to the global health scare which has now started hitting India. "The Ajanta & Ellora Caves are popular among Hindus, Buddhists and Jains in India, but the domestic inflow has taken a plunge. The Buddhist tourists from China, Japan, Thailand and other Far Eastern countries for whom this circuit holds significance, the inflow has trickled to virtually zero now," said a glum Kapote.