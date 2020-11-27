Maharashtra: COVID-19 lockdown restrictions extended till December 31

"The activities already allowed and permitted from time to time shall be continued and all earlier orders shall be aligned with this order and shall remain in force up to 31st December 2020," the statement added.

In the last couple of months, the government has eased several lockdown restrictions.

Revised guidelines have been issued from time to time by, allowing resumption of various activities as part of the "Mission Begin Again", the release said.

Earlier this week, the government allowed reopening of places of worship. Schools for students from Std 9th to 12th have also reopened in some parts of the state this week.

Hotels and bars have been already allowed to reopen.

Maharashtra reported 6,185 new COVID-19 cases on Friday which

took the case tally in the state to 18,08,550, while the death toll has reached 46,898 with 85 fatalities.